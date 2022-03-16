US Domestic News Roundup: Explainer-Raskin's withdrawal from Fed nomination spells more delays for rule changes; Verizon secures contracts worth nearly $1 billion from U.S. defense department and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Explainer-Raskin's withdrawal from Fed nomination spells more delays for rule changes

Sarah Bloom Raskin's decision Tuesday to withdraw her nomination as the Federal Reserve's Wall Street cop further delays rule changes that have been in limbo since Randal Quarles stepped down as vice-chair for supervision in October. A Fed controlled by Democrats will pursue the same broad agenda regardless of who is in the supervision seat, and staff and governors may be able to work on some measures while the White House figures out a new nominee, analysts said.

Verizon secures contracts worth nearly $1 billion from U.S. defense department

Telecoms giant Verizon Communications Inc said on Wednesday it had secured new business worth almost $1 billion from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide technical support and network modernization services. The deal includes contracts for services to the Pentagon, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Fort Belvoir at a combined value of $966.5 million.

Georgia lawmakers follow Florida to advance Republican-backed bill to police elections

Republican lawmakers in Georgia on Tuesday advanced a bill expanding law enforcement's power to investigate election fraud, adding to the push by U.S. conservatives for more restrictive voting laws after former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged. Georgia's House of Representatives approved the legislation on a largely party-line vote of 98-73, sending it to the state Senate, less than a week after Florida's Republican-controlled legislature passed a measure to create a first-of-its-kind election police force in that state.

Suspect arrested after 5 homeless men shot in Washington, New York

A suspect in shootings of five homeless men, two fatally, in Washington and New York, was taken into custody on Tuesday by federal agents in Washington, but New York police said investigators were still gathering evidence to charge him with the New York crimes. Gerald Brevard, 30, of southeast Washington, D.C., was charged with homicide, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to kill, a spokesman for Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said.

Climate-driven water woes spark Colorado rush to conserve 'liquid gold'

In a rooftop greenhouse near downtown Denver, cash crops are thriving on hydroponic life support. Arugula. Chard. Escarole. Cabbage. "And basil," said Altius Farms CEO Sally Herbert, plucking a bright leaf. "Which you really should taste. Because it's magnificent."

California rapid shelter model gets people off the streets. Then what?

California property developers Ryan and Jeremy Ogulnick converted an industrial space into their first shelter in just under a month, helping the city of Santa Ana address its homeless crisis while they made a profit. The brothers then repeated the model in the neighboring Orange County cities of Anaheim and Fullerton, converting properties into 100- and 150-bed shelters in a matter of months.

U.S. Senate votes to overturn transit mask mandate; Biden vows veto

The U.S. Senate voted 57 to 40 on Tuesday to overturn a 13-month-old public health order requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, drawing a quick veto threat from President Joe Biden. Last week, the White House said it would extend the current COVID-19 mask requirements at airports, train stations, ride share vehicles and other transit modes through April 18 but pledged a new review. The order was set to expire on Friday.

Costa Rica says will work with U.S. to strengthen migration control

Costa Rica said on Tuesday the United States had agreed to work together on strengthening immigration and border policing in the Central American country, during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado met with Mayorkas weeks after Costa Rica, Panama and Mexico established visa requirements that make it more difficult for Venezuelans and Cubans to transit through their countries towards U.S. territory.

Pentagon to request 33 fewer Lockheed F-35s in next budget -Bloomberg News

The Pentagon will request 61 F-35 stealth warplanes from Lockheed Martin Corp in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

House Republicans who challenged Biden's win are losing lots of corporate cash

In the days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, dozens of companies said they would suspend political donations to Republican lawmakers who had backed then-President Donald Trump's baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election. More than one year later, Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted to challenge the election results have so far collected about half as much corporate cash as they did at this point in the previous election cycle, a Reuters analysis of campaign finance records shows.

