PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:43 IST
TDP moves privilege motion against Andhra Pradesh CM; 11 MLAs suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Eleven TDP members were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for a day on Wednesday even as they moved a privilege motion against Leader of the House Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for misleading the House regarding the death of 18 people in West Godavari district.HDA HDA HDA For the third consecutive day, the Telugu Desam Party opposition legislators raised the issue regarding the deaths in the Assembly and said the Chief Minister misled the House by claiming the deaths were “natural” when they were in fact caused by spurious arrack.HDA HDA HDA They moved a privilege motion against the Chief Minister over this and raised slogans.HDA HDA HDA HDA HDA Speaker T Seetaram then announced the suspension of 11 TDP MLAs for the second day in a row.HDA HDA HDA On Monday, five TDP MLAs were suspended from the Assembly for the duration of the Budget session till March 25.HDA HDA HDA Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, who handles the Excise portfolio, said he would “expose” the TDP in the House tomorrow. “I will quit politics if you could answer my charges,” he said.HDA HDA HDA The Assembly then continued the discussion on the Budget after the TDP members’ suspension.HDA HDA HDA Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, the TDP members alleged that the Chief Minister spoke ''complete lies'' regarding the deaths in Jangareddygudem area of West Godavari district.HDA HDA HDA “While it is clear that these people died upon consuming spurious arrack, the Chief Minister claimed the deaths were due to natural causes. This is totally misleading and hence we moved the privilege motion,” they said.HDA HDA HDA TDP general secretary and member of Legislative Council Nara Lokesh wondered why the police registered cases if the deaths were ''natural'', as claimed by the Chief Minister.HDA HDA HDA ''The Chief Minister should in fact resign and order a judicial inquiry into the deaths,” Lokesh said.

