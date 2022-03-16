Left Menu

Samajwadi Party scored moral victory over BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh

In the journey, you will get bulls..If you can move forward, go ahead. The journey is difficult in UP, if you can move, go ahead, he said posting a video of the incident.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:46 IST
Samajwadi Party scored moral victory over BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his outfit scored a moral victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as it is ''expanding'' while the BJP has ''shrunk'', apparently referring to the number of seats bagged by his party.

The BJP combine got 273 seats while the SP-led alliance bagged 125 seats in the elections.

''In the elections, 'samajwadis' (sociallists) got moral victory. With the struggle of socialist workers and leaders, and the cooperation of people, the Samajwadi Party is expanding and the BJP has shrunk,'' Akhilesh Yadav said in Sitapur, according to the SP's official Twitter handle.

Yadav was in Sitapur to condole the death of party leader and former minister Narendra Verma's brother Mahendra Verma. On the way to Sitapur, a bull came in front of the Yadav’s vehicle. ''In the journey, you will get bulls..If you can move forward, go ahead. The journey is difficult in UP, if you can move, go ahead,'' he said posting a video of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022