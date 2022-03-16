Left Menu

Opposition leaders congratulate Mann on becoming CM

I hope you will work hard for the holistic development of Punjab and repay the faith shown in your party by the people of Punjab, she said in a tweet.BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, I congratulate BhagwantMann on taking oath as CM of Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:55 IST
Opposition leaders congratulate Mann on becoming CM
  • Country:
  • India

Several political leaders on Wednesday congratulated Bhagwant Mann on being sworn-in as the 28th chief minister of Punjab. Mann (48) was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Gidderbaha Congress MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring congratulated Mann for becoming the CM.

''I hope you live up to the expectations of the people of Punjab,'' tweeted Warring. Former finance minister and Congress leader Manpreet Singh Badal also greeted Mann.

''Congratulations to Bhagwant Mann on becoming CM of Punjab,'' said Badal.

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur also congratulated Mann and expressed hope that he would work for Punjab's development. ''I hope you will work hard for the holistic development of Punjab and repay the faith shown in your party by the people of Punjab,'' she said in a tweet.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted, ''I congratulate @BhagwantMann on taking oath as CM of Punjab. I hope they fulfill the promises made to Punjab and Punjabis that got them this mandate,'' said Sirsa.

Lok Insaaf Party leader Simarjeet Singh Bains also congratulated Mann and hoped that he would fulfil promises made to people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022