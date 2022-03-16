Left Menu

Deliberations on impeaching Nepali Chief Justice postponed

The deliberations on impeaching Nepalese Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana was postponed after the meeting of the House of Representatives was prorogued on Wednesday.Dev Gurung, a lawmaker from the CPN Maoist Center, tabled the motion in the House of Representatives last week, amid obstruction from lawmakers of the main opposition CPN-UML. Even after the end of the Parliament Session, the impeachment motion against Rana may be discussed in the upcoming Budget Session, said Pandey.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

The deliberations on impeaching Nepalese Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana was postponed after the meeting of the House of Representatives was prorogued on Wednesday.

Dev Gurung, a lawmaker from the CPN (Maoist Center), tabled the motion in the House of Representatives last week, amid obstruction from lawmakers of the main opposition CPN-UML. Gurung had presented the 20-point impeachment motion which is backed by 98 lawmakers. According to officials at the Parliament Secretariat on Wednesday, the motion would be forwarded to the 11-member Impeachment Recommendation Committee formed on March 6 to study the allegations against Rana. The deliberations will take place in the next session of the Parliament, senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi told PTI, adding the deliberations would not be affected by the conclusion of the House session. In the motion, the ruling party lawmakers have made 21 allegations against Rana. The impeachment motion was registered in the House a month ago. While tabling the impeachment motion, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota accused Rana of being incompetent and incapable of performing his role as the chief justice and that he couldn’t maintain transparency while fixing benches and finalising the cause list. With the 10th session of the House ending on Tuesday, uncertainty looms over when the next session will begin. Federal Parliament Spokesperson Rojnath Pandey said the impeachment motion will remain as a property of the Parliament as the government had announced the same at the end of the federal parliament session. Even after the end of the Parliament Session, the impeachment motion against Rana may be discussed in the upcoming Budget Session, said Pandey.

