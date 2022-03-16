Left Menu

Shah congratulates PM for launching Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group; precaution dose for 60-plus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:15 IST
Shah congratulates PM for launching Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group; precaution dose for 60-plus
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in a country of 130 crore people, it was impossible to run the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with such speed without the strong will and leadership shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also congratulated the prime minister for commencing vaccination against the viral disease for children aged 12 to 14 years and the administration of the precaution dose for those above 60 years of age.

Shah said under the leadership of Modi, who is committed to a safe and healthy life of every Indian, a fresh drive of Covid vaccination started on Wednesday.

''Everyone in this age group must get vaccinated,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The home minister said in a country with a population of 130 crore, it was impossible to run the vaccination campaign with such speed without strong will and leadership, which Modi has shown and made it possible through his farsightedness.

''I congratulate the prime minister for this and salute all the health workers who made this campaign a success,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022