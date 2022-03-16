Shah congratulates PM for launching Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group; precaution dose for 60-plus

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said in a country of 130 crore people, it was impossible to run the COVID-19 vaccination campaign with such speed without the strong will and leadership shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also congratulated the prime minister for commencing vaccination against the viral disease for children aged 12 to 14 years and the administration of the precaution dose for those above 60 years of age.

Shah said under the leadership of Modi, who is committed to a safe and healthy life of every Indian, a fresh drive of Covid vaccination started on Wednesday.

''Everyone in this age group must get vaccinated,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The home minister said in a country with a population of 130 crore, it was impossible to run the vaccination campaign with such speed without strong will and leadership, which Modi has shown and made it possible through his farsightedness.

''I congratulate the prime minister for this and salute all the health workers who made this campaign a success,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)