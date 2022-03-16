CPI(M) fields Saira Shah Halim for Ballygunge bypoll

The Left Front named Saira Shah Halim of the CPI(M) as its candidate for the bypoll in the Ballygunge assembly seat.

It fielded CPI(M)'s Partha Mukherjee as the candidate for the by-election in the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

The by-elections will be held on April 12 and the votes will be counted on April 16.

Halim, a known face on prime time debate shows on national news channels, is a rights activist and daughter-in-law of former assembly speaker Hasim Abdul Halim. Mukherjee is a senior party leader.

The TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha in the Asansol constituency and Babul Supriyo in the Ballygunge seat.

The BJP is yet to name its candidates for the by-elections.

The bypoll was necessitated in the Asansol constituency as Babul Supriyo resigned as the BJP MP after joining the TMC.

The Ballygunge seat is going to the by-elections as incumbent MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee died in November last year.

The Left Front, which has seen its fortunes in West Bengal nosedive since the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, at present has no representative in the Lok Sabha from the state, and no member in the assembly.

