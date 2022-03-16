Putin says keeping Russia in check is West's long-term policy
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:37 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that keeping Russia in check was a long-term policy of the West, and that its economic sanctions against Russia were short-sighted.
Putin said Western countries wanted to hit every Russian family with the sanctions, and accused them of engaging in an unprecedented information campaign against Russia.
