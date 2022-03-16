Efforts on to save career of students evacuated from Ukraine: Himachal CM

The Centre and the state government are striving to find out a way to ensure that the career of the students brought back from war-torn Ukraine do not get affected, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.

He said the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made every effort with utmost sensitivity for the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Interacting virtually with the students brought back home from Ukraine, Thakur said the central and state governments were concerned about them and would strive to find out a way to ensure that their careers do not get affected.

He said all students and other people of the hill state have been evacuated from Ukraine.

MLAs Vinod Kumar and J R Katwal and General Secretary Child Welfare Council Payal Vaidya were also present with the chief minister during the video conferencing here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)