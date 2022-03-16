Will Pramod Sawant continue as Goa CM? Announcement to be made in BJP Legislative Party meet

Bharatiya Janata Party leadership on Wednesday brainstormed on the formation of the government in Goa when party president JP Nadda met CM Pramod Sawant, Goa-in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Goa president Sadanand Tanavade in New Delhi. "The announcement of next CM will be made in the BJP's Legislative Party meeting," said a source.

In the three-hour-long meeting, leaders deliberated on the name of the Chief Minister and other Ministers as BJP is set to retain power in the state with the support of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar will be sent to Goa as Central Observer to facilitate government formation in the state.

Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan will also accompany him as an observer. Earlier talking to ANI on Tuesday Sawant said, "I am here to meet the central leadership and consult them over the next course of action in the state."

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each. (ANI)

