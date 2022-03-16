Left Menu

'The Kashmir Files' used to divert people's attention from issues: Raj minister

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is diverting peoples attention from issues like inflation and unemployment by using the movie, The Kashmir Files.BJP workers enter film halls and shout slogans about The Kashmir Files.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:14 IST
Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is diverting people’s attention from issues like inflation and unemployment by using the movie, ''The Kashmir Files''.

''BJP workers enter film halls and shout slogans about The Kashmir Files. Where have the slogans which they gave in 2014 have gone now,'' he asked interacting with reporters here. The BJP had then raised the slogan ''bahut hui mehngai ki maar, ab ki baar Modi sarkar'', the minister said.

''Now, inflation is at its peak but they are not raising this slogan, rather diverting public attention from inflation by this movie,'' Khachariyawas told reporters. He also blamed the BJP for the exodus of Kashmiri pandits, saying it was their government at the Centre when it took place. ''The Congress has fought against terrorism and always opposed it,'' he said.

Khachariyawas said the BJP should give reply on issues of inflation and unemployment in the country, instead of dividing people in the name of religion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

