SAD suspends DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka from party, dissolves its Delhi unit

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday expelled DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka from the party's primary membership while terming his decision to disassociate the newly elected Gurudwara Management Committee from the party a deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the 'panth'.

The party also announced dissolving its Delhi unit. It announced the formation of a five-member ad hoc panel headed by veteran leader Avtar Singh Hit. The other members of the committee are Harinder Singh Kaypee, Bhupinder Singh Anand, Gurdev Singh Bhola and Ravinder Singh Khurana.

SAD senior leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema said, ''Harmeet Singh Kalka and his colleagues had created a wall between Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib by violating the principle of Miri-Piri. The Sikh religion will never tolerate this.'' Chandumajra said Kalka and his group had also betrayed the Sikh devotees of Delhi by their act, the party alleged.

''They were elected to the DSGMC on the symbol of the SAD. Their mandate is to serve the community as per the DSGMC Act of 1971. If they want to serve as independent members they should resign and seek re-election,'' Chandumajra was quoted in a statement issued by the SAD.

