Left Menu

SAD suspends DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka from party, dissolves its Delhi unit

The Sikh religion will never tolerate this. Chandumajra said Kalka and his group had also betrayed the Sikh devotees of Delhi by their act, the party alleged.They were elected to the DSGMC on the symbol of the SAD.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:53 IST
SAD suspends DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka from party, dissolves its Delhi unit
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday expelled DSGMC chief Harmeet Singh Kalka from the party's primary membership while terming his decision to disassociate the newly elected Gurudwara Management Committee from the party a deep-rooted conspiracy to weaken the 'panth'.

The party also announced dissolving its Delhi unit. It announced the formation of a five-member ad hoc panel headed by veteran leader Avtar Singh Hit. The other members of the committee are Harinder Singh Kaypee, Bhupinder Singh Anand, Gurdev Singh Bhola and Ravinder Singh Khurana.

SAD senior leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema said, ''Harmeet Singh Kalka and his colleagues had created a wall between Sri Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib by violating the principle of Miri-Piri. The Sikh religion will never tolerate this.'' Chandumajra said Kalka and his group had also betrayed the Sikh devotees of Delhi by their act, the party alleged.

''They were elected to the DSGMC on the symbol of the SAD. Their mandate is to serve the community as per the DSGMC Act of 1971. If they want to serve as independent members they should resign and seek re-election,'' Chandumajra was quoted in a statement issued by the SAD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022