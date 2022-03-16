Left Menu

Biden's stance on no-fly zone for Ukraine is unchanged -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:05 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday will address Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's speech to U.S. lawmakers, but his opposition to imposing a no-fly zone over Ukraine has not changed, the White House said.

Zelenskiy urged Congress to do more to protect his country from Russia's invasion in an video address on Wednesday, including another appeal for a no-fly zone over his country.

Biden is scheduled to give remarks at 11:45 EDT (1545 GMT).

