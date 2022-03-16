Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:06 IST
Gujarat BJP MLAs urge people to watch `The Kashmir Files'; target Congress
Speaking in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, BJP MLAs Hitu Kanodia and Suresh Patel on Wednesday urged people to watch the Bollywood film ''The Kashmir Files'', and accused Congress leaders of ''shaking hands'' with those who targeted the Hindus in Kashmir.

The BJP government in Gujarat has given the film, which revolves around the forced migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, a tax-free status.

Speaking during a discussion on Budgetary allocations for the Information and Broadcasting department, Kanodia said the film has ''unearthed reality'' and presented it before the country's people.

''It is unfortunate that Congress leaders used to shake hands with those who had tortured Kashmiri Pandits. This should not have happened....Every citizen should watch it to understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. We also need to understand the conspiracy of those who want to divide our country,'' he added.

Countering him, senior Congress legislator Punja Vansh asked Kanodia to also state which party was in power at the Centre when the migration took place, apparently referring to the fact that a non-Congress government was in power at the time. Suresh Patel, another BJP MLA, thanked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for giving the film tax exemption.

''We must not forget the atrocities committed in Kashmir. We should also understand how demography has changed,'' he said.

