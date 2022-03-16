Left Menu

McConnell urges Biden to expand lethal aid to Ukraine, raise U.S. force deployment

He should go to countries like Poland, Romania or Lithuania to meet with NATO eastern flank allies, and he should look beyond NATO to deepen our our diplomatic and security cooperation with important American partners like Finland and Sweden."

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:15 IST
McConnell urges Biden to expand lethal aid to Ukraine, raise U.S. force deployment
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell urged President Joe Biden on Wednesday to expand Ukraine's air defenses, bolster the presence of U.S. forces on NATO's eastern flank and visit eastern European countries.

Speaking less than two hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed Congress, the top Senate Republican said Biden should give Ukraine "more effective, longer-range air defense capabilities" including Soviet-legacy warplanes from neighboring NATO countries such as Poland. "President Zelenskiy specifically pleaded for these air defense systems this morning," McConnell, an outspoken critic of Biden's response to Ukraine, said in a Senate floor speech.

He also called on the Democratic president to increase the number of U.S. forces in eastern NATO countries and to use loan guarantee authorities to "harden the defenses of front-line allies and partners." Citing Biden's plans for a trip to Europe next week, McConnell added: "President Biden should go beyond Brussels. He should go to countries like Poland, Romania or Lithuania to meet with NATO eastern flank allies, and he should look beyond NATO to deepen our our diplomatic and security cooperation with important American partners like Finland and Sweden."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022