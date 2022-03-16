Left Menu

Deliberations on impeaching Nepali Chief Justice postponed until next Parliament session

The deliberations on impeaching Nepals Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana was postponed until the Budget session of Parliament after the meeting of the House of Representatives was prorogued by the government on Wednesday.Dev Gurung, a lawmaker from the CPN Maoist Center, tabled the motion in the House of Representatives last week, amid obstruction from lawmakers of the main opposition CPN-UML.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:15 IST
Deliberations on impeaching Nepali Chief Justice postponed until next Parliament session
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The deliberations on impeaching Nepal's Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana was postponed until the Budget session of Parliament after the meeting of the House of Representatives was prorogued by the government on Wednesday.

Dev Gurung, a lawmaker from the CPN (Maoist Center), tabled the motion in the House of Representatives last week, amid obstruction from lawmakers of the main opposition CPN-UML. According to officials at the Parliament Secretariat, the motion would be forwarded to the 11-member Impeachment Recommendation Committee formed on March 6 to study the allegations against Rana. In the motion, the ruling party lawmakers have made 21 allegations of corruption and irregularities against 64-year-old Rana.

The deliberations will take place in the next session of the Parliament, senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi told PTI, adding the deliberations would not be affected by the conclusion of the House session. With the 10th session of the House ending on Tuesday midnight, uncertainty looms as to when a decision on the impeachment motion, which was registered a month ago, will be taken.

As the budget session needs to begin at least a month prior to bringing the budget on May 29, as stipulated by the Constitution, the 11th session could start, most probably, by April 29. Therefore the motion will be delayed by at least one and a half months, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

While tabling the impeachment motion, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota accused Rana of being incompetent and incapable of performing his role as the chief justice and that he couldn’t maintain transparency while fixing benches and finalising the cause list. Federal Parliament Spokesperson Rojnath Pandey said the impeachment motion will remain as a property of the Parliament as the government had announced the same at the end of the federal parliament session. Even after the end of the Parliament Session, the impeachment motion against Rana may be discussed in the upcoming Budget session, said Pandey.

To impeach Rana, a two-thirds of the members of the 271-strong lower house at present have to vote in favour. That means 181 lawmakers must vote in favour of the motion to impeach the Chief Justice. As the ruling Nepali Congress (61 lawmakers), the Maoist Centre (49 lawmakers) and the Unified Socialist (23 lawmakers) together have 133 votes combined, support of an additional 48 lawmakers is a must.

The motion cannot be passed without the support of the CPN-UML, the single largest party in Parliament, which has 97 lawmakers, The Kathmandu Post reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022