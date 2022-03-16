Russia opens three criminal cases for spreading fake news about army
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:25 IST
Russia has opened at least three criminal cases against people for spreading what it called fake news about the Russian army on Instagram and other social media, the country's investigative committee said on Wednesday.
Russia's parliament earlier this month passed a law making public actions aimed at "discrediting" Russia's army illegal and banning the spread of fake news.
