HIGHLIGHTS AT 9.30 PM

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PT) Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: Nation: DEL106 HEALTH-VIRUS-LD MANDAVIYA Mandaviya directs high alertness, aggressive genome sequencing as Covid cases spike in Asia, Europe New Delhi: Amid a rise in Covid cases in some European and East Asian countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness and surveillance, and carry out genomic sequencing aggressively.

DEL104 LDALL KASHMIR FILES 'The Kashmir Files' a ''bold'' representation of truth: Shah; Don't ''weaponise'' the pain of Kashmiri Pandits, says Mehbooba New Delhi/Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday described ''The Kashmir Files'', a Bollywood film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s, as a ''bold'' representation of truth, and said it will help make the society aware that such ''historical mistakes'' are not repeated.

DEL102 CONG-G23 'G-23' leaders meet at Azad's residence New Delhi: Some leaders of the Congress's 'Group of 23' met at the residence of former Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad over dinner on Wednesday to work out the grouping's future strategy and discuss the party's poll debacle in the just-concluded assembly polls.

DEL91 LD VACCINE Covid vaccination for age group 12-14 years begins with Corbevax vaccine New Delhi: Covid vaccination drive for the 12 to 14-year-old was rolled out across India on Wednesday except for Madhya Pradesh where it will begin after March 22 once the frontline staffers get the necessary training.

DEL90 2ND LDALL-PB-MANN Won't waste a single day, Mann promises Punjab after being sworn in as CM SBS Nagar: AAP leader Bhagwant Mann took oath Wednesday as Punjab chief minister at a ceremony thronged by tens of thousands of people in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s village, where he promised to fight unemployment and corruption in the state.

DEL78 CMs-LD MEETING PM Goa, Manipur CMs meet PM as govt formation exercise in 4 states gathers pace New Delhi: Goa and Manipur chief ministers Pramod Sawant and N Biren Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held deliberations with BJP president J P Nadda as the party continued with its exercise to firm up the outlines of new governments following its thumping win in the recent assembly polls.

DEL76 KHURSHID-LD INTERVIEW Khurshid slams Sibal and G-23, backs Gandhis as best leadership option in crisis New Delhi: When did Kapil Sibal fight an election for any position in the party, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid asked on Wednesday as he hit back at his party colleague for criticising the Gandhi family’s leadership. By Asim Kamal BOM30 MH-COURT-LD RANE Salian case: Rane, son get pre-arrest bail; court finds 'substance' in political angle claim Mumbai: The state machinery is not expected to deprive any person of his “personal liberty”, held a court here on Wednesday while granting pre-arrest bail to Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA-son Nitesh in a case of allegedly making defamatory and misleading statements about late celebrity manager Disha Salian.

CAL19 WB-MAMATA-LD-PRESIDENTIAL POLLS Despite victory in assembly elections, winning presidential polls won't be easy for BJP: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that despite the BJP's recent victory in assembly elections in four states, winning the upcoming presidential polls may not be easy for the saffron party as it doesn't have even half the total number of legislators across the country.

MDS9 KA-HIJAB-LD GRAFFIT ''Hijab is our dignity'' graffiti surfaces in Karnataka's Hospet, civic officials remove it later Ballari (K'taka): A day after the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions from some Muslim girls seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms, graffiti surfaced in a few government education institutions and public walls in Hospet, the district headquarters of Vijayanagara district, saying ''Hijab is our Dignity.'' Legal: LGD26 SC-MEDICAL-LD TAMIL NADU SC permits Tamil Nadu to allocate 50 pc super-speciality medical seats to in-service candidates New Delhi: In a major relief to Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted it to continue with the counselling for 2021-22 to allocate 50 per cent super-specialty seats in government medical colleges to NEET-qualified in-service candidates.

LGD19 SC-2NDLD OROP SC upholds Centre's OROP principle, says it has no Constitutional infirmity New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the One Rank-One Pension (OROP) principle adopted by the Centre in its 2015 communication issued to the Chiefs of three defence forces saying it neither suffers from any “Constitutional infirmity” nor is it “arbitrary”.

Foreign: FGN90 NEPAL-CJ-LD IMPEACHMENT Deliberations on impeaching Nepali Chief Justice postponed until next Parliament session Kathmandu: The deliberations on impeaching Nepal's Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana was postponed until the Budget session of Parliament after the meeting of the House of Representatives was prorogued by the government on Wednesday. By Shirish B Pradhan.

