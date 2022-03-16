Gujarat BJP chief weighed in blood donated on birthday

Gujarat BJP president and Member of Parliament CR Paatil turned 68 on Wednesday and he was weighed in blood donated by his supporters to mark the birthday.

Launch of a scholarship scheme for school students in Paatil's name and a programme to improve the health of the state's malnourished children were other highlights of his birthday celebrations.

Paatil, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Navsari with the highest victory margin in the country, celebrated his birthday when his supporters weighed him in blood that was donated at a camp organised in Surat.

At the camp, organised by a charitable trust, more than 800 bottles of blood were collected in what Paatil called the largest such camp to be organised in the state.

As many as 108 students of schools run by the city municipal corporation were awarded the ''CR Paatil scholarship'' at a programme organised in the presence of local leaders and supporters in Surat, said the state BJP in a statement.

The BJP leader also launched a state-wide ''nutrition programme'' for malnourished children from the diamond city.

In his address to supporters, Paatil said people call the saffron outfit a ''party with a difference'' because a BJP worker's birthday is turned into an auspicious occasion to serve common citizens.

Paatil thanked his supporters for the programme to provide nutritious food and care for 13 lakh undernourished children in the state.

''We cannot accept 13 lakh malnourished children in a prosperous state like Gujarat,'' the state BJP president said.

He said the Gujarat government is committed to provide a 1,000-day care to every woman and her children as part of a Rs 12,500-crore welfare scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)