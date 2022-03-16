Maharashtra Congress expresses confidence in Sonia Gandhi's leadership

The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing confidence in the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi.

A meeting of state Congress ministers, legislators, All India Congress Committee secretaries and senior office-bearers was held here. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole chaired the meeting, a statement said.

A resolution expressing confidence in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and another congratulating energy minister Nitin Raut for the decision not to disconnect electricity supply of farmers were passed, it added.

A section of Congress leaders is demanding organizational changes following the party's debacle in elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh.

