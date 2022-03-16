Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:14 IST
Maharashtra Congress expresses confidence in Sonia Gandhi's leadership
The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Wednesday passed a resolution expressing confidence in the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi.

A meeting of state Congress ministers, legislators, All India Congress Committee secretaries and senior office-bearers was held here. Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole chaired the meeting, a statement said.

A resolution expressing confidence in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and another congratulating energy minister Nitin Raut for the decision not to disconnect electricity supply of farmers were passed, it added.

A section of Congress leaders is demanding organizational changes following the party's debacle in elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

