Not giving 'One Rank, One Pension' betrayal with soldiers: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's decision rejecting ex-servicemen's demand for ''One Rank, One Pension'' was ''not proper'' and accused the Centre of not presenting full facts before the court.

Congress general secretary and the chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala said by denying ''One Rank, One Pension'', the BJP government has betrayed the interests of over 30 lakh ex-servicemen and posed a set of seven questions on why it denied them this benefit.

He said while the BJP seeks votes in the name of sacrifice and valour of soldiers, when it comes to giving them OROP, it denies them the benefit.

He alleged that instead of ''One Rank, One Pension'', the government has given ''one rank, five pensions'' to the ex-servicemen.

''The BJP and the Modi government seek votes in the name of valour and sacrifice of soldiers, but oppose 'One Rank, One Pension' to them in court. Not only this, this right of OROP to them was rejected by the Modi government after it told the Supreme Court that it is a policy decision and not their legal right,'' Surjewala told reporters here.

''The Supreme Court verdict is not proper as it is not based on facts. This decision of the Supreme Court is against the interests of over 30 lakh ex-soldiers of the three services.

''We request the prime minister, the defence minister and the government to implement 'One Rank, One Pension' without delay as approved by the UPA government on February 26 and April 24, 2014. Electoral victories in a democracy are meant to fulfil promises, not to break the trust of soldiers and ex-servicemen,'' he said.

Surjewala said the Supreme Court verdict came after the Centre opposed OROP and argued that it is a policy decision, which the court cannot decide.

He said the sacrifices of the soldiers are sacrosanct for all 140 crore Indians, but it is the bitter truth that Modi and the ruling BJP have been trying to make political capital out of it.

''Why is it that when it comes to taking credit for their sacrifice and consequently collecting votes, the Modi government is at the forefront, but when it comes to giving relief and 'One Rank, One Pension' to our soldiers and ex-servicemen, it causes obstructions by telling the Supreme Court that it is not their right?'' Surjewala asked.

He said according to the BJP, ''One Rank, One Pension'' is not the right of the ex-servicemen as it will have financial implications.

The Congress leader said the UPA government had approved OROP for soldiers, but the Modi government did not implement it in the same spirit.

''Is depriving more than 30 lakh ex-servicemen of 'One Rank, One Pension' not a betrayal of the country's armed forces? What is the reason that the Modi government opposed OROP in the Supreme Court? What is the reason that the government is refusing to implement the UPA's decisions on OROP taken on February 26, 2014 and April 24, 2014?'' he asked.

''What is the reason that despite the clear decisions of the UPA to implement OROP, the Modi government is refusing to accept these?'' Surjewala asked.

