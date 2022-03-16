India not a film but a reality: Congress takes swipe at govt over 'The Kashmir Files'

The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of seeking to spread hatred in society through 'The Kashmir Files' and said India will not be run by films but by government policy and governance.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits instead of spreading hatred in society.

''Life will not be run by seeing or showing films and spreading hatred and division in society. Modi ji should tell when will our Kashmiri Pandits be rehabilitated and should give us a date as his government is there both at the Centre and in the state,'' he said.

He said Modi should also tell how many Kashmiris have been rehabilitated and given jobs and how many houses and how much compensation have been given to them.

''India is not a film but a reality. India will not be run by films but by government's policy and governance,'' he said.

Surjewala also alleged that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened during the V P Singh government, which was supported by the BJP. The BJP should answer why it did not withdraw support from the government at that time.

He also claimed that successive Congress governments had rehabilitated many Kashmiris and provided them with jobs and houses, whereas the Modi government did nothing for them except its rhetoric.

The UPA government brought schemes, packages and gave government jobs to more than 3,000 families and built 5,911 houses and gave them to Kashmiri Pandits, he said.

In comparison, Surjewala claimed, the Modi government has given jobs to only 520 families in eight years and only 1,000 houses to Kashmiri Pandit families.

He said 4,241 terrorists were killed in the 10 years of the UPA government, whereas 1,419 terrorists have been killed in eight years of the Modi dispensation.

