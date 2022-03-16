Left Menu

Samajwadi Party shows contributions of over Rs 50 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:31 IST
The Samajwadi Party has shown contributions of Rs 50.44 lakh in its report for financial year 2020-21 submitted to the Election Commission.

In its contribution report for funds received in excess of Rs 20,000, the party said it got contributions of Rs 50,44,101.

The report submitted on March 11 showed various individuals and entities as contributors to the party fund.

In the just concluded assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led alliance bagged 125 seats.

SP is a recognised state party led by Akhilesh Yadav. PTI NAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

