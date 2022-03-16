Loken Singh resigns as Manipur Congress chief
Taking full responsibility of the party's defeat in the recently held assembly elections, N Loken Singh on Wednesday resigned as the president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee.
The grand old party, which ruled the northeastern state before the BJP first came to power in 2017, managed to secure only five seats. It had emerged the largest party in the previous assembly election, securing 28 seats in the 60-member House. Singh submitted his resignation to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.
