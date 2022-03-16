Left Menu

'Lakhimpur Files' should be made just like 'The Kashmir Files': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for backing the film 'The Kashmir Files' and said that that if the movie 'The Kashmir Files' can be made on Kashmir, then 'Lakhimpur Files' can also be made.

ANI | Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:52 IST
'Lakhimpur Files' should be made just like 'The Kashmir Files': Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Sitapur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party for backing the film 'The Kashmir Files' and said that that if the movie 'The Kashmir Files' can be made on Kashmir, then 'Lakhimpur Files' can also be made. "Will Lakhimpur Files also be made? If a movie is made on Kashmir Files then a movie on the Lakhimpur incident should also be made. The farmers were crushed by vehicles in Lakhimpur-Kheri, then why can't a film be made on it?" said Akhilesh Yadav.

On October 3 last year, violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri after a jeep belonging to the son of a Union minister and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni allegedly ran over farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. Four farmers and a journalist were killed and several others were injured. Ashish Mishra, son of Ajay Mishra Teni is out on bail on the orders passed by Allahabad High Court in February.

The Kashmir Files revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more realistic

Ukraine president says positions of Ukraine, Russia at talks sound more real...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022