Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned, to meet on March 21

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday till March 21 in view of Holi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:14 IST
Parliament house complex (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Wednesday till March 21 in view of Holi. With Holi falling on Friday, the two Houses will also not function on Thursday to enable members to visit their constituencies during the festival.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday approved the demands for grants for Railway Ministry for 2022-23. The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

