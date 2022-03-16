Left Menu

BJP has unleashed mayhem in Barrackpore belt: Hakim

Hakim, who visited family members of the dead Trinamool Congress councilor of Panihati Municipalty Anupam Dutta at his residence in Agarpara area, however said before the investigations were completed it was not possible to pinpoint the key conspirators.However, one of the three arrested was known to be close to several BJP leaders and went around with them.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:16 IST
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim on Thursday accused the BJP of unleashing a culture of murder and mayhem in the Barrackpore industrial belt and asserted this game-plan will be foiled by the people. Hakim, who visited family members of the dead Trinamool Congress councilor of Panihati Municipalty Anupam Dutta at his residence in Agarpara area, however said before the investigations were completed it was not possible to pinpoint the key conspirators.

''However, one of the three arrested was known to be close to several BJP leaders and went around with them. There was pressure on Anupam to join BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but as a loyal TMC man, he had refused. We know there had been attacks on him in past. These things cannot be seen in isolation. I will only hope the investigations would be completed on time ,'' the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor said.

He alleged ''having lost all support base in the Barrackpore industrial belt, the BJP is now desperate and unleashing a gun culture'' in the area. ''We had not previously heard about contract killers in Bengal. Who has introduced that culture? Not TMC,'' Hakim queried rhetorically.

BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh had earlier claimed Dutta was a victim of factional feud within the ruling Trinamool.

''TMC groups are fighting among themselves for spoils over pond filling, real estate, sale of closed industrial plant lands in Panihati. Like other parts of state. Anupam was a victim of that. BJP has nothing to do in this,'' BJP national Vice-president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

