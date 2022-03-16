AAP born by deceiving Anna movement: Vij's dig as Mann assumes Punjab CM office

Left Menu

Hours after Bhagwant Mann assumed charge as Chief Minister of Punjab, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party stating that the party was born by deceiving Anna movement.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:19 IST
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo/ANI).
Hours after Bhagwant Mann assumed charge as Chief Minister of Punjab, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party stating that the party was born by deceiving Anna movement. "The Aam Aadmi Party was born out of deceit, they deceived the Anna Hazare's agitation in Delhi. People of Punjab have selected them, let's see if they are able to fulfill their promises in the coming years or they fail to do so," said Haryana Minister Anil Vij to ANI today.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Wednesday, congratulated Bhagwant Mann and expressed confidence that under Mann's leadership, prosperity will return to Punjab. "Many many congratulations and best wishes to Bhagwant Mann on becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab. I am sure that under your leadership, prosperity will return to Punjab. There will be a lot of progress and people's problems will be solved. God is with you," tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

Mann on Wednesday was administered the oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. A grand ceremony of the swearing-in was organized in Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The AAP registered a landslide victory in recently concluded Punjab Assembly polls, winning 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. (ANI)

