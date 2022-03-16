Left Menu

BJP to finalize candidates for UP MLC polls within two days

Bharatiya Janata Party top leadership will finalise the names of candidates for 36 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections within the next couple of days, said a source.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party top leadership will finalise the names of candidates for 36 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections within the next couple of days, said a source. The nominations for the polls have started from March 15 and will conclude on March 19.

The election will be held on April 9 and the counting of votes will take place on April 12. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's acting CM Yogi Adityanath along with Party leaders Dinesh Sharma and Swatantra Dev Singh met top BJP leadership in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss various issues including MLC polls.

The polls were earlier scheduled in March but the election commission in February announced the postponement of the MLC polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

