Ukrainian mayor no longer in Russian custody

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-03-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 00:17 IST
The mayor of the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol has been freed after he was seized by Russian forces five days ago, a Ukrainian official said Wednesday.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, announced the news but did not release details about how the mayor became free.

Surveillance video last week showed the mayor of the occupied city being marched out of city hall apparently surrounded by Russian soldiers.

Prior to the start of the invasion, US President Joe Biden's administration had warned of Russian plans to detain and kill targeted people in Ukraine, with Zelenskyy himself likely top target.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

