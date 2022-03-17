Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal'
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "a war criminal" over his country's invasion of Ukraine.
"He is a war criminal," Biden told reporters following an event at the White House.
