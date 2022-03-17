Left Menu

Biden calls Russian leader Vladimir Putin 'a war criminal'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the US Congress for more help.Hes a war criminal, the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. Its the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the invasion of Ukraine.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 00:52 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal as the atrocities in Ukraine mount and the president there begged the US Congress for more help.

“He's a war criminal,” the president said of Putin as he left an unrelated event. It's the sharpest condemnation yet of Putin and Russian actions by a US official since the invasion of Ukraine. While other world leaders have used the words, the White House had been hesitant to declare Putin's actions those of a war criminal, saying it was a legal term that required research.

But in a speech Wednesday, Biden said Russian troops had bombed hospitals and held doctors hostage. He pledged more aid to help Ukraine fight Russia.

