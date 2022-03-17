Kremlin says Biden's comments about Putin are unacceptable and unforgivable - Tass
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said U.S. President Joe Biden's characterization of Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a war criminal was "unacceptable and unforgivable rhetoric", Tass news agency said.
Biden, referring to Putin, told reporters in Washington that "He is a war criminal".
