VP Harris's top press aide leaves for the Defense Department

Vice President Kamala Harris's deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh is headed to the Department of Defense, according to an internal email that lists staff changes in her office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2022 02:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 02:37 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Kamala Harris's deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh is headed to the Department of Defense, according to an internal email that lists staff changes in her office. Harris first hired Singh in March 2020 to run communications for her political operations. She also worked for Harris during the general election and the transition and served in her current role since the start of the administration.

The departure comes after the vice president's senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders left her team at the end of last year along with communications director Ashley Etienne. Harris' new deputy press secretary will be Ernesto Apreza, who currently serves in the White House Office of Public Engagement. He previously worked on the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign, as well as Harris' presidential campaign in 2019.

Other changes to Harris' office include promotions for Herbie Ziskend and Rachel Palermo. Ziskend, who currently serves as deputy communications director will become a senior communications adviser. Palermo will become the new deputy communications director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

