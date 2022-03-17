Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. bars ex-spies from becoming 'mercenaries,' following Reuters series

A new law bans the United States' former spies from hiring themselves out to foreign governments right after they stop working for Washington. The legislation, signed into law by President Joseph Biden on Tuesday as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill, prohibits U.S. intelligence officials with knowledge of spycraft and national security secrets from selling their services to other countries for 30 months after retiring.

U.S. to pay $127.5 million to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had settled the 40 civil cases arising out of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for $127.5 million. "This settlement resolves all of the cases," the Justice Department said in a statement.

CNN ex-host Chris Cuomo seeks $125 million, alleging wrongful termination

Former CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo filed a request for arbitration on Wednesday, seeking $125 million in damages for alleged wrongful termination. The network fired Cuomo in December, following an inquiry into his efforts to help his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had been accused of sexual harassment.

Judge orders Justice Dept to hand over certain internal legal records to ex-Trump adviser Bannon

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered the Justice Department to provide former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon access to certain sensitive internal legal opinions or other related records that could potentially help bolster his defense against criminal contempt of Congress charges. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols told prosecutors they must produce "statements or writings reflecting official DOJ policy," including nonpublic opinions, that relate to "the department's policy on prosecuting or not prosecuting government or former government officials raising executive privilege claims or defenses of immunity."

What time is it? U.S. Senate vote sets off debate on Daylight Saving Time

In a bitterly divided Washington, Republicans and Democrats apparently agree on one thing: the twice-yearly ritual of changing clocks needs to end. Even with that rare show of bipartisan consensus, it is less clear whether the county will be able to agree on a common time standard.

California rapid shelter model gets people off the streets. Then what?

California property developers Ryan and Jeremy Ogulnick converted an industrial space into their first shelter in just under a month, helping the city of Santa Ana address its homeless crisis while they made a profit. The brothers then repeated the model in the neighboring Orange County cities of Anaheim and Fullerton, converting properties into 100- and 150-bed shelters in a matter of months.

Maxwell says juror sought '15 minutes of fame'; prosecutors call trial fair

A juror in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial who did not reveal before trial that he was sexually abused as a child was seeking "15 minutes of fame," the British socialite's lawyers argued on Monday, but prosecutors said she got a fair trial. Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls. She has requested a new trial because of the juror's false statements.

Idaho Senate halts healthcare bill targeting trans youth

Idaho's Senate has blocked a controversial bill that would have outlawed gender-affirming healthcare for transgender children under the age of 18. Republican leaders in the Idaho Senate halted the advancement of the bill on Tuesday, saying it undermined parental rights and amounted to government overreach, even as they affirmed their staunch opposition to any kind of trans-related medical care.

A year after Atlanta spa shootings, Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans protesting anti-Asian violence gathered in Atlanta and other U.S. cities on Wednesday to mark one year since a mass shooting of women of Asian heritage in Atlanta-area spas that awakened the nation to a spike in hate incidents against the community. Advocates organized events in a dozen cities including Houston, Detroit, and San Francisco, to raise awareness about the growing risk of violence against people of Asian descent, accentuated in recent days by the brutal beating of a woman in New York.

Senate panel approves Powell renomination as Fed chair

A key Senate panel late Wednesday gave its stamp of approval to President Joe Biden's renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and two other nominees to the Fed Board but were deadlocked on a fourth nominee. The vote came a day after Sarah Bloom Raskin on Tuesday withdrew as Biden's nominee to become the top bank regulator at the Fed after a key Democratic senator and moderate Republicans said they would not back her, leaving no path to confirmation by the full Senate.

