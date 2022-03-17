Left Menu

Irish PM Micheal Martin tests positive for COVID -PA Media

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin has tested positive for COVID-19, PA Media reported on Wednesday night, a day before he was to appear with U.S. President Joe Biden at St. Patrick's Day events at the White House. Martin had been at an Irish gala event on Wednesday night, held at the National Building Museum in Washington. The Martin diagnosis came a day after it was announced that Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive.

Martin had been at an Irish gala event on Wednesday night, held at the National Building Museum in Washington. Biden spoken at the event, but a White House official said the president did not have close contact with Martin while there. Other attendees included U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and singer Carole King.

CBS News correspondent Margaret Brennan, who was at the event, tweeted that Ireland's ambassador to the United States, Dan Mulhall, announced to the crowd that Martin had tested positive and had to leave the event. Martin had been scheduled to appear with Biden on Thursday for the traditional St. Patrick's Day ceremonies at the White House and on Capitol Hill.

It was not immediately clear how Martin's positive diagnosis would impact the Thursday events. The Martin diagnosis came a day after it was announced that Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, tested positive. Harris, who tested negative, had to cancel a breakfast event she was to have with Martin.

