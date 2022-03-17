Left Menu

BJP's Biswajit Singh refuses to comment on his name in race for Manipur CM

Former Manipur minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Thongam Biswajit Singh on Thursday refused to comment on speculations doing the rounds about him in the race for the next Chief Minister of the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 17-03-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 12:11 IST
Former minister and BJP leader Thongam Biswajit Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Manipur minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Thongam Biswajit Singh on Thursday refused to comment on speculations doing the rounds about him in the race for the next Chief Minister of the state. Speaking to media persons, Biswajit Singh said, "I don't want to comment on that (on reports that he is in the race to become the next Chief Minister of Manipur). We don't have any group, among ourselves, that is for sure. The BJP is a democratic party, and leadership will decide this (the CM issue)."

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the formation of the new government in the state. Biren Singh, who arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The BJP won a clear majority in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Manipur by bagging 32 seats in the 60-member House.

Congress bagged five seats and the NPP won seven seats. Naga People's Front bagged five and the Kuki People's Alliance got two seats. Independents bagged three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

