BJP councillor elected new chairperson of Port Blair Municipal Council

BJP councillor U Kavitha was elected the new chairperson of the hung Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC), officials said.

The PBMC chairperson election was held on Wednesday by secret ballot. Kavitha secured 15 votes while her Congress rival Vasantha got nine votes, they said.

In the 24-member PBMC, the BJP has 10 councillors, INC-10, TDP-2, DMK 1 and Independent 1.

The deputy commissioner of South Andaman on Wednesday administered the oath to the 24 newly elected councillors and initiated the process for election of the chairperson by secret ballot.

The post of chairperson of the Port Blair Municipal Council for the first year term is reserved for women. The election to the PBMC was held on March 6 and the results were declared on March 8.

