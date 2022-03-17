BJP councillor elected new chairperson of Port Blair Municipal Council
BJP councillor U Kavitha was elected the new chairperson of the hung Port Blair Municipal Council PBMC, officials said.The PBMC chairperson election was held on Wednesday by secret ballot.
- Country:
- India
BJP councillor U Kavitha was elected the new chairperson of the hung Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC), officials said.
The PBMC chairperson election was held on Wednesday by secret ballot. Kavitha secured 15 votes while her Congress rival Vasantha got nine votes, they said.
In the 24-member PBMC, the BJP has 10 councillors, INC-10, TDP-2, DMK 1 and Independent 1.
The deputy commissioner of South Andaman on Wednesday administered the oath to the 24 newly elected councillors and initiated the process for election of the chairperson by secret ballot.
The post of chairperson of the Port Blair Municipal Council for the first year term is reserved for women. The election to the PBMC was held on March 6 and the results were declared on March 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vasantha
- U Kavitha
- Kavitha
- Port Blair Municipal Council
- South Andaman
- Congress
ALSO READ
TRS Leader K Kavitha eats lunch at Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiary's residence
Telangana has proved to be the country's economic powerhouse: TRS leader K Kavitha
Kavitha highlights gender gap in jobs, calls upon industry to hire women
Kavitha highlights gender gap in jobs, calls upon industry to hire women
On MLC Kavitha's birthday, 84 bicycles distributed to govt school girls in Telangana's Nizamabad rural area