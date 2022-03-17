Left Menu

Priyanka meets UP leaders individually to discuss poll debacle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:10 IST
Priyanka meets UP leaders individually to discuss poll debacle
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Varda (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday held discussions with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh to ascertain the reasons for the party's dismal show in the assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi met several state leaders individually and sought their views on why the Congress failed to win people's confidence.

The Congress contested in all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh but managed to win only two and garner a voteshare of 2.33 per cent, with 97 per cent of its candidates losing their security deposits.

The AICC general secretary, who spearheaded a spirited campaign focussed on women's issues in Uttar Pradesh, separately met state leaders Pramod Tiwari, Acharya Pramod Krishan, Satish Ajmani, Ajay Rai, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Virender Chaudhary.

She also discussed with them the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi had held a joint meeting with state leaders on Tuesday, when she took the responsibility for the poll debacle.

She will meet other state leaders individually in the coming days, party sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022