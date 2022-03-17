Left Menu

PM speaks with South Korean president-elect, leaders vow to deepen ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:38 IST
PM speaks with South Korean president-elect, leaders vow to deepen ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday with the two leaders agreeing to further broaden and deepen the India-Korea special strategic partnership, especially in the present global context.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Yoon on his victory in the recent presidential elections of South Korea, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, especially in the present global context, it said.

Modi and Yoon discussed various sectors that offer potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation, and agreed to work together to this end.

The leaders also emphasised their desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea next year, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi invited Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience, it said.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, has been elected South Korea's president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022