Kremlin: many people in Russia are showing themselves to be traitors

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:47 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be traitors and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian "traitors" who he said the West wanted to use as a "fifth column" to destroy the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

