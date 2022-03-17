Left Menu

Manipur CM announcement delayed due to Parliament session: Biswajit

The announcement is delayed as Parliament is in session now, he added.The state unit will follow the instructions of the central leaders, he said.Singh is seen as one of the frontrunners for the chief ministers post along with N Biren Singh -- both of whom went to Delhi along with other senior leaders after election results were announced.

There is no ''groupism'' in the Manipur BJP and state leaders went to Delhi to celebrate the party's victory in the assembly elections, said senior MLA Th Biswajit Singh on returning here.

Speaking to reporters at the Imphal airport, Singh said the announcement on the new chief minister is delayed as Parliament is in session now.

On reports that N Biren Singh may get a second term as the chief minister, he said it was speculation.

''The Manipur BJP leaders' meeting with central leaders in New Delhi was to celebrate the party's victory in the recently-concluded state assembly elections. Nothing related to the BJP legislature party leader was discussed,'' he said.

''The parliamentary board of the party will be announcing the state legislature party leader. The announcement is delayed as Parliament is in session now,'' he added.

The state unit will follow the instructions of the central leaders, he said.

Singh is seen as one of the frontrunners for the chief minister's post along with N Biren Singh -- both of whom went to Delhi along with other senior leaders after election results were announced.

