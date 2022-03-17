Left Menu

China should take more effective COVID measures, minimise economic, social impact -Xi

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:04 IST
China should take more effective COVID measures, minimise economic, social impact -Xi
Image Credit: Flickr
China should take more effective COVID-19 measures and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, state television quoted on Thursday President Xi Jinping as saying.

China should curb the momentum of the virus spread as soon as possible while sticking to the "dynamic-clearance" policy, Xi said as he chaired a meeting of the ruling Communist Party's top decision-making body Politburo.

