Derek, Owaisi picked for best parliamentarian award by Lokmat Group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:07 IST
Eight lawmakers, including A K Antony and Asaduddin Owaisi, have been awarded by the Lokmat Group for their contributions in Parliament.

AIMIM president Owaisi and Trinamool's Derek O'Brien were selected as best parliamentarian for the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards for 2022 by a jury of prominent leaders chaired by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Antony, the veteran Congress leader, and Bhartruhari Mahtab have been selected for the lifetime achievement award.

BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee and NCP Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan have been selected in the Best Women Parliamentarian category.

BJP Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya and Rajya Sabha member from RJD Manoj Kumar Jha have been selected in the best debutant parliamentarian category.

The awards are given to outstanding parliamentarians -- four from Lok Sabha and four from Rajya Sabha -- every year. This is the fourth edition of the awards.

The board of jury comprising senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Suresh Prabhu, N K Premachandran and former Rajya Sabha Secretary General Yogendra Narain, studied the parliamentary contribution for the year 2020 and 2021 of all Members of Parliament to select the winners.

In the past, the awards had been conferred on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior political leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh, Sharad Yadav and others.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

