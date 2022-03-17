Left Menu

Parkash Badal not to accept pension as former-MLA

Formal request in writing being sent separately -- Parkash S Badal, former CM, according to a tweet by the Shiromani Akali Dal SAD.Badal 94 has been MLA for 11 times and won his first election from Malout seat in 1957. He had won the Gidderbaha seat five times -- 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 17:13 IST
Parkash Badal not to accept pension as former-MLA
  • Country:
  • India

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday announced that he will not accept pension as an ex-MLA and asked the Punjab government to use it for the welfare of the state's people.

The five-team chief minister was defeated from his home constituency Lambi in the recently-concluded Punjab assembly polls by AAP's Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

''I request @PunjabGovtIndia and Hon'ble Speaker that whatever pension accrues to me as ex-MLA may please be used for the interests of the people of Punjab (Lok hitaan vaaste). It should in no case be sent to me. Formal request in writing being sent separately -- Parkash S Badal, former CM,'' according to a tweet by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Badal (94) has been MLA for 11 times and won his first election from Malout seat in 1957. He had won the Gidderbaha seat five times -- 1969, 1972, 1977, 1980 and 1985. Thereafter, he switched over to Lambi and won it five times in a row in 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022