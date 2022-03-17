MoS Jitendra Singh slams Congress over 'The Kashmir Files', says hidden facts they were trying to hide are coming out

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday criticized Congress over Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial 'The Kashmir Files' saying that the hidden facts which "they were trying to bury" are now coming out. Referring to Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's recent tweet over the film projecting lives of Kashmiri pandits, the minister said that the latter has either not studied the entire event or forgotten history.

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh said, "The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened when the Congress was in the opposition. The Janata Dal government of Vishwanath Pratap Singh was supported by the BJP. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Sahab was the Home Minister. Jagmohan ji was the Governor." The Congress leader said in a tweet, "Then why are you cursing Congress? Because BJP and PM Modi are afraid of the Congress. The only objective is to spread hatred in the country. Hatred leads to violence and creates unrest in the country. Have you ever thought about those Hindus who are earning a livelihood in Muslim countries?"

Speaking to ANI, Jitendra Singh said, "The story begins in 1947 when every policy in Jammu and Kashmir was made in accordance with the convenience of Sheikh Abdullah. Everybody knows that that election was rigged by Sheikh Abdullah, Jawaharlal Nehru, and after that by Rajiv Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah at that time." The Union Minister said that there was an immediate trigger in 1997 when the election was rigged as Congress thought that Farooq Abdullah was losing the election.

"Those who had lost the election afterwards joined JKLF. Those who think that BJP was behind all this, then they do not know that state BJP president Tikal Lal Taplu was killed at first, followed by BJP supporter Prem Nath Bhatt, and Neelkanth Ganjoo (Kashmir High Court judge)," he added. He said that people who were still hiding the truth had problems with the film. "If they think that the film didn't show the whole truth, then they can make a film on the hidden truth," he said.

The film 'The Kashmir Files' focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s. 'The Kashmir Files' has been directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It was released on March 11. (ANI)

