Japan PM Kishida to meet India's Modi in New Delhi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a summit meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India this weekend, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"This summit will actually be the first meeting of these two leaders," spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, adding that Kishida would be in India on March 19 and 20.

