PM speaks with South Korean president-elect, leaders vow to deepen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday, with the two leaders agreeing to further broaden and deepen the India-Korea special strategic partnership, especially in the present global context.

Modi congratulated Yoon on his victory in the recent presidential election of South Korea, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea special strategic partnership, especially in the present global context, it said.

''It was a pleasure to speak with President-elect @sukyeol_yoon. Conveyed my congratulations on his recent victory in the Presidential elections in Republic of Korea. We discussed the potential of further deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership in many areas,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Modi and Yoon discussed various sectors that offer potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation and agreed to work together to this end.

The leaders also emphasised on their desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea next year, the statement said.

Modi invited Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience, it added.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, has been elected South Korea's president to replace outgoing Moon Jae-in.

