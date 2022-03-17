US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. bars ex-spies from becoming 'mercenaries,' following Reuters series; U.S. to pay $127.5 million to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. bars ex-spies from becoming 'mercenaries,' following Reuters series

A new law bans the United States' former spies from hiring themselves out to foreign governments right after they stop working for Washington. The legislation, signed into law by President Joseph Biden on Tuesday as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill, prohibits U.S. intelligence officials with knowledge of spycraft and national security secrets from selling their services to other countries for 30 months after retiring.

U.S. to pay $127.5 million to resolve claims over 2018 Parkland school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it had settled the 40 civil cases arising out of the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, for $127.5 million. "This settlement resolves all of the cases," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Judge orders Justice Dept to hand over certain internal legal records to ex-Trump adviser Bannon

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered the Justice Department to provide former President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon access to certain sensitive internal legal opinions or other related records that could potentially help bolster his defense against criminal contempt of Congress charges. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols told prosecutors they must produce "statements or writings reflecting official DOJ policy," including nonpublic opinions, that relate to "the department's policy on prosecuting or not prosecuting government or former government officials raising executive privilege claims or defenses of immunity."

What time is it? U.S. Senate vote sets off debate on Daylight Saving Time

In a bitterly divided Washington, Republicans and Democrats apparently agree on one thing: the twice-yearly ritual of changing clocks needs to end. Even with that rare show of bipartisan consensus, it is less clear whether the county will be able to agree on a common time standard.

California rapid shelter model gets people off the streets. Then what?

California property developers Ryan and Jeremy Ogulnick converted an industrial space into their first shelter in just under a month, helping the city of Santa Ana address its homeless crisis while they made a profit. The brothers then repeated the model in the neighboring Orange County cities of Anaheim and Fullerton, converting properties into 100- and 150-bed shelters in a matter of months.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson a tough sell on racial-bias claims

A U.S. Park Police officer said he was demoted and then fired by the agency because he is Black. A Bureau of Land Management employee accused managers at the agency of hostile treatment because she is Black. A pharmacist at a Washington hospital claimed he was dismissed from his job because he is Black. Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, presided as a federal trial court judge in all three of these cases involving claims of racial discrimination. She ruled against all three plaintiffs.

A year after Atlanta spa shootings, Americans rally against anti-Asian hate

Americans protesting anti-Asian violence gathered in Atlanta and other U.S. cities on Wednesday to mark one year since a mass shooting of women of Asian heritage in Atlanta-area spas that awakened the nation to a spike in hate incidents against the community. Advocates organized events in a dozen cities including Houston, Detroit, and San Francisco, to raise awareness about the growing risk of violence against people of Asian descent, accentuated in recent days by the brutal beating of a woman in New York.

NASA's big, new moon rocket set for debut in rollout to Florida launch pad

NASA's next-generation moon rocket was due on Thursday to make a highly anticipated, slow-motion journey from an assembly plant to its launch pad in Florida for a final round of tests in the coming weeks that will determine how soon the spacecraft can fly. Rollout of the towering Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top marks a key milestone in U.S. plans for renewed lunar exploration after years of setbacks, and the public's first glimpse of a space vehicle more than a decade in development.

Fed chair Powell's renomination advanced by Senate panel

A key Senate panel late Wednesday gave its stamp of approval to President Joe Biden's renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and two other nominees to the Fed Board. It deadlocked on a fourth, but her nomination will likely also advance to consideration by the full Senate.

White House COVID chief Zients to exit, be replaced by Jha

White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month and will be replaced by public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

