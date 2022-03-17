Films should be made on Emergency, firing on 'Ram bhakts': BJP MP
BJP MP Mukesh Rajput on Thursday praised the The Kashmir Files and said movies should also be made on the Emergency and the firing on Ram bhakts during Maulayam Singh Yadavs government in Uttar Pradesh.Appreciating The Kashmir Files, which depicts the exodus of the Pandits during 1990s from the Valley, the MP said people should know which PM and CM committed atrocities.Movies should also be made on firing on Ram bhakts by Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi.
BJP MP Mukesh Rajput on Thursday praised the ''The Kashmir Files'' and said movies should also be made on the Emergency and the firing on ''Ram bhakts'' during Maulayam Singh Yadav’s government in Uttar Pradesh.
Appreciating ''The Kashmir Files'', which depicts the exodus of the Pandits during 1990s from the Valley, the MP said people should know which PM and CM committed atrocities.
''Movies should also be made on firing on Ram bhakts by Mulayam Singh Yadav and the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. People should know which CM and PM committed atrocities and how,'' he told reporters at his residence here.
Rajpur said ''The Kashmir Files'' revealed the massacre of the Pandits that was kept hidden and called ''unfair'' the demand to ban the film.
Speaking on the hijab controversy, he said a dress code should also be made for teachers. He said in the UP Assembly polls, not only minorities, but the Yadavs and Dalits also voted for the BJP.
